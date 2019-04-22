Record-setting track meets for Islanders

On April 8, the Shelter Island School varsity boys and girls spring track teams traveled to Southold for a meet against Babylon.

So far this season, it was the best weather we had with temperatures in the low 60s and no wind to battle. This meet was re-scheduled from its originally scheduled date of Friday, April 5.

For the Lady Indians, the first event was the 400-meter dash. Freshman Ariana Carter ran 73.6 seconds, a personal record (PR) with 8th graders Madison Springer and Andrea Napoles running 86.4 and 86.7, respectively, both PR’s. Freshman Olivia Overstreet ran the 100-meter dash in 15.4 seconds (PR). Ariana Carter ran the 800-meter run in 3:09.3 minutes (PR), scoring a second place finish. Ariana Carter, Springer and Napoles also ran the 200-meter dash in 31.9, 38.4 (PR) and 38.4 (PR) seconds.

Springer, Napoles and Overstreet decided they would give the 1,500-meter race walk a try and surprised us all. Springer took second place in 11:17 (PR), setting a girls outdoor school record in the process. Napoles took third place in 11:37 (PR), with Overstreet close behind in 11:40 (PR). The last event for the day was the 4-by-100-meter relay, where they took second place in 65.8 seconds. The much larger Babylon squad outscored the ladies overall.

For the boys team, sophomore Jalill Carter started things off for the Indians with a long jump of 17 feet, 1 inch. The shot put was up next and sophomore Brandon Velasquez took first place with a throw of 34 feet, 5 inches (PR) while sophomore Daniel Schulteis narrowly missed a third place finish with a throw of 29 feet, 8 inches (PR).

In the sprints, Jalill Carter ran the 100-meter dash in 12.2 seconds (PR) and Schulteis ran 13.7. In the 200-meter dash, sophomores Nick Mamisashvili and Schulteis ran 27.8 and 28.6 seconds. In the 400-meter dash, Mamisashvili and freshman Pacey Cronin ran 61.9 and 63.2 seconds, respectively.

In the mid-distance and distance events, senior Michael Payano ran 2:15.0 minutes to a third place finish, while Cronin, sophomore Jason Green and 7th grader Hayden Davidson ran 2:35.0, 2:48.0 and 3:00.2 minutes (PR). In the 1,600-meter run, Payano took a third place finish in 5:25.0 minutes and sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 5:43.0 (PR). Sophomore Tyler Gulluscio ran the 3,200-meter run to a first place finish in 11:11.0 minutes (PR). The Indians were outscored by the larger Babylon team as well.

On April 10, the Lady Indians competed against Center Moriches at Southold. Overstreet ran a PR of 7:30.9 minutes in the 1,500-meter run. In the 400-meter dash, Ariana Carter, Napoles and Springer ran 73.2, 74.3 and 78.3 seconds, respectively, all PR’s. In the 800-meter run, Ariana Carter ran 3:14.2 minutes and Napoles ran 3:26.9 (PR). In the 1,500-meter race walk, Springer crushed the school record by 24 seconds with a time of 10:10.9 minutes (PR), while Overstreet and Napoles came across the finish line simultaneously in 12:20.1. The girls finished their day with a 4-by-100-meter relay in 68.7 seconds.

On April 11, the boys team competed against Center Moriches at Center Moriches. In the 100-meter dash, Morales took a third place finish matching his PR of 12.8 seconds, and Hand went 14.2. In the 400-meter dash, Payano ran 58.0 In the 800-meter run, Lewis ran 2:01 minutes for a first place finish, while sophomore Domingo Gil ran 2:23 and Morales ran 2:34. In the 1,600-meter run, Mamisashvili ran 5:31 minutes (PR) and Cronin ran 5:56.

The next scheduled competition for the boys and girls teams will be the Westhampton Beach Invitational, with a very competitive field, on Saturday, April 27. Following that, the teams have a dual meet versus Ross on Monday, April 29 and another dual versus Mattituck on Thursday, May 2.