North Ferry rate hike floated

North Ferry is seeking rate hikes.

Bridg Hunt, general manager of the ferry company, told the Town Board at its Tuesday work session that the request for a rate increase is before the Suffolk County Legislature, which has jurisdiction over rates. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Fare increases are necessary, Mr. Hunt said, because of infrastructure improvements for ramps and bulkheads on the Shelter Island and Greenport sides, and the cost of a new boat that will be in service by early summer.

The 130-foot boat will be a significant addition to the ferry’s fleet, Mr. Hunt said, since one vessel, the half-century-old Islander, is out of service. Islander, which was capable of carrying 12-13 cars, will be replaced by a boat that can handle about 25 cars.

The new vessel is also being configured with state-of-the-art features, including a more fuel-efficient engine and is environmentally friendly.

The proposed rate increase, Mr. Hunt told the board, would cost cash-paying customers $1 more one way and $2 more round trip. Passenger fares on all trips would remain the same.

For residents, there would be a 30 cents increase for each round trip and 20 cents for one way.

Island and non-resident commuters would pay $2 more each week.