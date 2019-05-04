Les Poules à Colin brings Quebecois folk music to the Island

COURTESY PHOTO Quebec’s Les Poules à Colin will perform two shows in the Music Room of the historic Manor House on Saturday, April 13.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm presents the second edition of its 2019 concert series with Quebec’s Les Poules à Colin, who will perform two shows in the intimate setting of the Music Room of the Manor House on Saturday, April 13, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Taking their name from a traditional song, Les Poules à Colin were raised behind the scenes at folk festivals and kitchen parties amongst some of Quebec’s finest traditional musicians, including their parents. They have been playing together for nine years, performing in Canada, the U.S., Europe, the U.K., Australia and Africa.

Their cohesiveness shows in the complicity of their songs, their captivating stage presence and contagious pleasure in performance. The group’s sound is a seamless blend of their Quebecois upbringing and North American influences that range from old-time to jazz, with a mixed repertoire of original and traditional pieces in both French and English.

Their adaptations of traditional songs from Quebec, Brittany and Louisiana speak eloquently to their generation while retaining the beauty of timeless music. Fiddle, guitar, lap-steel, banjo, mandolin, piano, bass and foot percussion are used by Les Poules à Colin to reveal a unique and modern perspective on traditional Quebec culture.

Members of Les Poules à Colin are Colin Savoie-Levac, Marie Savoie-Levac, Eleonore Pitre, Beatrix Methe and Sarah Marchand.

Tickets for Les Poules à Colin are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. This is a limited-seating event, so buying tickets early is recommended. Visit sylvestermanor.org/music to purchase tickets or call the Manor at (631) 749-0626.