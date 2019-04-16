KidsNeedMoRE still in Islanders’ hearts

SHARON DONNO PHOTO The shaving cream fight, one of Camp Adventure’s favorite annual events, on the Camp Quinipet campus.

Camp Adventure won’t be holding its August summer program at Camp Quinipet this summer, but thanks to former Shelter Island Fire Chief John D’Amato, one important event will carry forward at the organization’s new home in Roscoe, New York.

Mr. D’Amato and Sharon Donno are connecting with the upstate town’s fire department to arrange for the annual hosing down of the campers and staff following the shaving cream fight, just as the Shelter Island Fire Department has done since Camp Adventure first located at Quinipet the summer of 1990.

“You may have to leave us, but we are not leaving you,” Mr. D’Amato said about the outreach.

Several factors influenced the decision to take the program upstate, according to KidsNeedMoRE Foundation Treasurer John Ray. He cited the cost of renting the upstate camp, which will be $15,000 less than the organization has paid at Quinipet.

The camp will also be able to accommodate 550 people, while Quinipet could host 243 campers and staff members.

Camp Adventure provides a week-long program that is free for campers with life-threatening illnesses and their siblings. The KidsNeedMoRE Foundation also offers year-round activities and special programs to support the children and their families, said its president, Melissa Firmes Ray.

“We believe that fun heals,” Ms. Ray said. “We believe that children and families coping with life-threatening illness and trauma deserve to do more than just survive.”

While Camp Adventure may be upstate, the Paul R. Carey Foundation, which provided crucial funding to create an on-site medical center at Camp Adventure, continues to sponsor the annual Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing that raises money to support a number of charities, including Camp Adventure.

This year the tournament is slated for June 17 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, with proceeds to benefit MoRE Camp Adventure, Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program, and Fighting Chance, a free cancer counseling center in Sag Harbor.

Through the many years Camp Adventure operated here, residents and businesses have been very generous, both with money, housing for children too ill to be at the campsite full time, and assistance with many activities.

The need continues. If you want to support the organization, visit the KidsNeedMoRE website at kidsneedmore.org. It lists events and ways to contribute.