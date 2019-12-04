Kanarvogel opts out of Board of Ed run

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Mark Kanarvogel won’t seek another term on the Board of Education.

After 11 years on the Shelter Island Board of Education, Mark Kanarvogel has decided the time has come to step down, meaning only one incumbent — Jason Lones — will seek re-election on May 21. Board President Thomas Graffagnino previously announced he would not seek another term.

There are three open seats with Mr. Lones running, and four other candidates rumored to be submitting petitions to be on the ballot. The petitions are due at the school office by 5 p.m. on April 22.

Mr. Lones was appointed to the board last spring after Elizabeth Melichar announced after the election that she would be moving from Shelter Island.



He was among several candidates who applied for the appointment when it opened and won it, but has to run again to finish out Ms. Melichar’s term that will end June 30, 2020.



The Reporter will have a future story on Mr. Kanarvogel’s and Mr. Graffagnino‘s years of service on the Board of Education.

j.lane@sireporter.com