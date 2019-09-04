Kal Lewis sets new school record — again

MADISON SPRINGER PHOTO Kal Lewis in a race earlier this year.

The Shelter Island varsity boys and girls spring track teams had two meets on the calendar this past week. The first was April 1 versus Port Jefferson; the second was April 5 versus Babylon.

At the former meet, junior Kal Lewis did it again — setting a new Shelter Island School record. Lewis broke Dan Fokine’s 22-year-old record for the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.4 seconds.

The boys and girls teams traveled separately, the boys competing against Port Jefferson at Port Jefferson and the girls going up against Port Jefferson at Southold. It was a cold and blustery April day, with temperatures in the 40s and a stiff 15 to 20 mph northwest wind on the track — not ideal conditions.

All the Lady Indians ran the 1,500-meter run. Junior Emma Gallagher took second place in 5:24.7 minutes. For the rest of the girls team, this was their first time running the 1,500-meter, and they all ran well despite the frigid conditions.

Freshman Ariana Carter ran 6:32.8 and freshman Olivia Overstreet paced 8th graders Madison Springer and Andrea Napoles to times of 7:32.6, 7:33.2 and 7:33.5, respectively. For the 8th graders, this was the first time they had participated in a track competition. Overstreet and Springer also ran the 100-meter dash in 16.4 and 18.3 seconds. The much larger Port Jefferson team outscored the girls team handily.

Over in Port Jefferson, the boys competed simultaneously. In the jumps, sophomore Jalill Carter long-jumped 16 feet, 5 inches to a third-place finish. In the high jump, junior Luke Lowell-Liszanckie earned third place with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches, a personal record, and Lewis took the 200-meter in high style.

In the mid-distance events, sophomores Nick Mamisashvili and Theo Olinkiewicz ran the 1,600-meter run in 5:28 and 5:51 minutes. Junior Jonas Kinsey and freshman Pacey Cronin ran the 800-meter run. Cronin ran 2:43 minutes and Kinsey took second place, but his time was unreported.

In the sprints, junior Alberto Morales ran the 100-meter dash in 12.8 seconds.

Also running the 200-meter dash for the Indians were senior Michael Payano in 25.6, Morales in 25.8, sophomore Tyler Gulluscio in 28.1, sophomore Daniel Schulteis in 28.2 and freshman Michael Hand in 31.5.

In the 400-meter dash, Lewis took first place in 53.3 seconds and 7th grader Hayden Davidson ran 83.3. Although the Indians scored well in a handful of events, overall they were outscored by the Royals by a very comfortable margin

The April 5 Babylon meet was postponed at the last minute and rescheduled for Monday, April 8 at Southold. The Indians also competed with Center Moriches this week but it was past press deadlines.

We’ll report on those next week.