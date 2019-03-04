JV baseball team wins home opener

Home plate will remain the same. Maybe.(Credit Ambrose Clancy)

The Shelter Island JV baseball team notched its first victory of the season on Saturday, March 31, defeating the Wyandanch Warriors 9-6 before a spirited crowd in the home opener at Fiske Field.

The Indians took the lead early behind the strong pitching of starter Sebastian Quigley-Dunning. Walter Richards tossed the final three innings.

In the top of the sixth inning Wyandanch closed the lead to 7-6 and put the potential go-ahead run on base. Outfielder Carlos Morales cut the rally short with an impressive catch of a deep fly ball down the right field line, preserving the lead for Shelter Island.

The Indians added two runs in their final at-bat to secure the win.

“It was a great game all around,” Coach Peter Miedama said after the game. “Everyone played and everyone contributed. And I was really impressed with our attitude and our sportsmanship. We kept our composure under pressure, we supported each other and we treated the other team with grace and respect.”

The victory followed two tough road losses to Mattituck and Southampton, lifting the team’s record to 1-2 on the season.

Coach Miedama is hoping to continue building on the team’s progress in the coming weeks as the team takes on Hampton Bays and Southampton.

“We’ve gotten better each game, and I think we’re going to keep improving,” he said. We just need to limit our mistakes, play hard and put the ball in play.”