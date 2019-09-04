JV baseball team drops a wild one at home

COURTESY PHOTO

After playing six games in just eight days, the junior varsity Shelter Island baseball team fell to the Southampton Mariners on Wednesday at Fiske Field, 16-9.

The Mariners got off to a good start in the top of the first, scoring 4 runs, but the Indians were quick to respond with a big double off the bat of Nico Seddio, another double and RBI by Lucas Quigley-Dunning with Nick Young following suit, ending trailing by a run.

Quigley-Dunning, eager to get his team back to the plate, pitched a quick three-up, three-down inning. That’s where it stayed until the bottom of the third when an overthrow at first base gave the Mariners another run, making the score 5–3.

Junior Carlos Morales, new to the game this year, was earning his position at center, catching three big fly balls that he made look easy. Junior Henry Binder, normally a center fielder, is still nursing a sprained ankle sustained in practice before opening day.

Between Quigley-Dunning’s stellar pitching, the “go-to” doubles and steals by Dan Martin, Nico Seddio, Nick Young and Quigley-Dunning, it was tight until the end of the 5th inning with the Indians on top by a score of 7–6.

In the top of the fifth, Coach Peter Miedema pulled Quigley-Dunning after the pitcher reached his max pitch count and Walter Richards took the mound. Richards struggled with his control, giving up a number of walks.

It didn’t help matters that there was some inappropriate and even vulgar language coming from the Mariners dugout that put Coach Miedema and Assistant Coach Mike Dunning in a few serious conversations with the umpire and the Southampton coach.

As always, the Islanders refused to respond in kind and exhibited exemplary sportsmanship.

The Indians face Southampton again on their field on Thursday, April 11.