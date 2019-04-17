JV baseball boys power past Southampton

(Courtesy photo)

What could have started as a grudge match against the Southampton Mariners on April 11 on the Mariners home field instead began with handshakes and a conversation about sportsmanship delivered by Shelter Island Athletic Directors Todd Gulluscio and Darren Phillips.

Then it was down to business — business that ended with the Shelter Island School junior varsity baseball team finishing on top, beating the Mariners 11–4.

The top of the 1st set the tone for the rest of the game. A Nick Young double and a Lucas Quigley-Dunning line drive to left field got the party started, with the Indians’ first at bat resulting in 2 runs scored.

The Mariners tried to respond in kind, but Dan Martin caught the first big fly out to right field and Nick Young struck out another batter. The Quigley-Dunning brothers, Lucas and Sebastian, entertained the spectators by catching one of the Mariners in a pickle between 2nd and 3rd, eventually tagging him out.

In the 2nd inning the Mariners scored three runs, putting the Indians down by one going into the 3rd. Not for long though. Henry Binder — back in action after a few weeks on the bench with an injury — cracked a double just inside the fence. Nico Seddio, always good in the clutch, was good for another double and an RBI.

After a Seddio steal at third, Lucas Quigley-Dunning hit a sacrifice fly sending Seddio home. The inning ended with the Indians back on top 4–3.

The big action was still to come. After Walter Richards hit a solid single, Nick Young crushed one over the fence. Every player in the dugout was on his feet for the first Indians homer of the season, bringing the score to 6–3. In the bottom of the 4th, Nick Young was replaced by Quigley-Dunning on the mound, who finished off the inning.

In the top of the 5th, Seddio singled and then stole second with Lucas Quigley-Dunning at bat. He singled, moving Seddio to third. An error by the third baseman sent Seddio charging to home plate for another run.

Another steal by Lucas Quigley-Dunning and a sacrifice fly by Matt Straus sent Quigley-Dunning sliding home safely on a close call at the plate. The Mariners picked up 1 run and the 6th inning opened with the score at 8–4 Indians.

Even with the first homer in the books, the loudest hollering didn’t happen until the top of the 6th. Dan Martin stepped up to the plate with three ducks on the pond and slammed one deep to center field. Coach Miedema liked what he saw and began to wave Binder, Seddio and Lucas Quigley-Dunning in, bringing the score to 11–4 Indians, which is where it stayed.

The Islanders were set to face Greenport away on April 15, but the game was called due to weather and was rescheduled for Thursday, April 18.