Justice Court reports

Shelter Island Justice Court (Reporter file)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 11, 2019, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Kevin McCarthy of East Hampton, to 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed driving, fined $200 plus $93.

Miguel Rojas Decker of Riverhead to petit larceny; fine waved in lieu of restitution.

John C. Kimmelmann Sr. of Shelter Island, to a lane violation, which covered a charge of imprudent speed, fined $57 plus $93.

In a bench trial held February 26, Joseph Montag of New York City was found guilty of failure to keep right and fined $107 plus $93 and not guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was: Jaime A. Alvizures Gomez.

Eighteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 17 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 22, 2019 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Charles Gulluscio of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, which covered a lane violation, fined $100 plus $25 surcharge.

Victor J. Montenegro Del Cid of Southold, to unlicensed driving, fined $40 plus $93; speeding 20 mph in a 15 mph school zone, fined $60 plus $93.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Kristine A. Bartunek of Mastic, Christopher D. Bolton of Shelter Island.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, six at the request of defendants or their attorneys and five at the request of the court.