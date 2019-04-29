Jazz and bluegrass fusion comes to the Manor

COURTESY PHOTO Sam Reider and the Human Hands will bring jazz and bluegrass fusion music to the Manor on Saturday, May 11.

Sam Reider and the Human Hands will bring jazz and bluegrass fusion music to Shelter Island with two shows on Saturday, May 11, at 6 and 8 pm. in Sylvester Manor’s Music Room.

The shows are the third edition of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 2019 concert series.

The Human Hands is an ensemble of talented musicians based in Brooklyn, led by composer, accordionist and pianist Sam Reider. Since the release of their debut album “Too Hot to Sleep” in early 2018, the band has appeared at major festivals throughout the U.S., performed live on the BBC and completed a 10-day tour of the UK. Their 2019 season includes headline performances at the Savannah Music Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center and, of course, the Music Room at Sylvester Manor!

Irresistible melodies, fiery improvisation and otherworldly sounds collide in what Songlines Magazine has dubbed “a mash-up of the Klezmatics, Quintette du Hot Club de France and the Punch Brothers.” This “staggeringly virtuosic band” (RnR Magazine) includes Alex Hargreaves (Live From Here, Sarah Jarosz) on violin, Eddie Barbash (Jon Batiste and Stay Human) on saxophone, Dominic Leslie (Hawktail, Ricky Skaggs) on mandolin, Grant Gordy (David Grisman Quintet) on guitar and Dave Speranza (Jim Campilongo) on bass.

Tickets for Sam Reider and The Human Hands are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. This is a limited-seating event, so buying tickets early is recommended. Visit sylvestermanor.org/music to purchase tickets or call the Manor at (631) 749-0626.

About Sylvester Manor Educational Farm: Once a Native American hunting and fishing ground, Sylvester Manor has since 1652 been home to eleven generations of its original European settler family. Over time, the place has been transformed from a slaveholding provisioning plantation to an Enlightenment-era farm, then to a pioneering food industrialist’s estate and today to an organic educational farm responsive to, and supported by, our neighbors and friends worldwide. In light of this history, we envision a farm, a community, and a world where people celebrate food, arts, and inventiveness in the everyday, with a spirit of fairness and joy. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org.