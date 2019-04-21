Islanders united in Florida

MARY PAYNE AND CAROL MCTIGUE PHOTO Shelter Islanders gathered in Florida in early March.

The annual gathering of Shelter Islanders in Florida was held on March 7 at the home of Marj and Bob Smith in Palm City, Florida. “March 7 turned out to be the best day of the whole winter as far as the weather goes,” said Jackie Tuttle.

Standing, from left: Gary Edwards, Dale and Bill Clark, Margaret (Smith) Falanga, Skip Tuttle, Sara and Bob Duffey, Melva (Ryder) McLaughlin, Sylvester Hudson, Herb and Judy Sherman, Bubby Ryder, Dr. Bill McManus, Jackie (Simes) Rossi, Jackie Tuttle, Doug and Paula Halsey and Joan and Frank Caputo. Kneeling in front, from left, Marj Smith, Maurice “Tut” Tuttle, Patty (Griffing) Dreher and Bob Smith. Behind the cameras were Mary Payne and Carol McTigue.