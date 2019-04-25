Island calendar

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Friday Night Dialogues: The Library presents author Tom Clavin discussing his new book “Wild Bill” during Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Book club: The Library’s Classics Book Club will discuss “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte at 11 a.m.

Shakespeare: Shakespeare in the Community will discuss “Timon of Athens” at the Library at 12:30 p.m.

Futuristic forests: At Mashomack Preserve focuses on changing climates and changing trees from 1 to 3 p.m. (631) 749-4219.

Craft: Make customized body misters with essential oils with Holly Cronin at the Library at 3 p.m. Material fee: $10. Register. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

State of Town: The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its Twelfth Annual State of the Town Luncheon at the Ram’s Head Inn from noon to 2 p.m. Supervisor Gary Gerth will speak about major Town issues that have arisen during his administration and offer the community an opportunity to ask questions. Admission: $55 in advance; $60 at the door.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Volunteers needed: Mashomack Preserve is offering a volunteer orientation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Visitors Center. Volunteers are the Center are needed and training is provided. 631-749-1001.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Blooming dogwoods: Visit Mashomack Preserve from 10 a.m. to noon to experience blooming dogwoods, view of Bass Creek and hike from the Manor House along the lower green trail. 631-749-1001.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: (212)877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Rise & shine: Mashomack Preserve offers Birds and Breakfast, it’s annual birdwatch, from 6 to 10 a.m. Featuring a guided walk and breakfast in the Manor House. Admission: $35. 631-749-1001.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Haul seine: Visit Mashomack Preserve to celebrate summer on the Manor House lawn from 4 to 7 p.m. Learn about wildlife and help haul a 300’ seine (fishing net). (631) 749-1001.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

PMP Concert: Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Register: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 11: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

May 13: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

May 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

May 20: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.