COURTESY PHOTO Island athletes honored

At the Suffolk County Boys Basketball Coaches Association Awards Dinner, held at Polish Hall in Riverhead last week, Daniel Martin, Walter Richards and Lucas Quigley Dunning received All League Honors; Nico Seddio received All Academic Honors; Luke Lowell-Liszanckie received the Jim Lynch Unsung Hero award; and Lucas Quigley-Dunning also received All Conference Honors.

Their families and coaches joined the student athletes for the ceremony and a celebratory dinner. From left, above, Coach Jay Card Jr., Luke Lowell-Liszanckie, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Walter Richards, Nico Seddio and Daniel Martin.