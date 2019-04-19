Holy Week and Easter services

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Our Lady of the Isle Church

• Holy Saturday, April 20: Vigil, 7 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21: 8 and 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

• First Mass of Easter, Saturday, April 20; Holy Communion

is after sunset; Vigil and Solemn Eucharist begins at 7:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21: 8 and 10 a.m. (choral Eucharist)

Ecumenical Sunrise Service

• Easter Sunday, April 21: Sunrise service at Goat Hill. 6 a.m.

All are welcome.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

• Easter Sunday, April 21: 10:30 a.m.