Holy Week and Easter services
Our Lady of the Isle Church
• Holy Saturday, April 20: Vigil, 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21: 8 and 10 a.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
• First Mass of Easter, Saturday, April 20; Holy Communion
is after sunset; Vigil and Solemn Eucharist begins at 7:30 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 21: 8 and 10 a.m. (choral Eucharist)
Ecumenical Sunrise Service
• Easter Sunday, April 21: Sunrise service at Goat Hill. 6 a.m.
All are welcome.
Shelter Island Presbyterian Church
• Easter Sunday, April 21: 10:30 a.m.