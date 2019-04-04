A giving Girl Scout

JADE ECKARDT PHOTO Makayla Cronin is pictured with the Girl Scout cookies she fundraised to buy to donate to seniors.

Island Girl Scout Brownie Makayla Cronin gifted Girl Scout cookies to seniors enjoying their lunch at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 22. This is the third year that Makayla has fundraised to give the cookies to seniors.

“The first year she raised enough money to purchase 20 boxes to donate and this year she was able to buy 155 boxes,” said Susan Cronin, Makayla’s mother.

The idea came to fruition when her Aunt Beth offered to donate so she could buy the cookies for seniors. Makayla’s efforts also honor her grandmother, Mary Cronin, one of the Island’s most beloved people.

“She gives them in her grandmother’s name,” said Ms. Cronin.