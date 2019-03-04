Friends of Music concert season debuts

COURTESY PHOTO Friends of the Library presents Under the Tent’s 3rd annual Suds & Song featuring music from the Erich Collins Carey Band on Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.

With winter finally gone, the Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) presents its first concert of the spring on Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. It’s a return engagement, of sorts.

Peter Dugan, who was the inspired accompanist to the violinist Sean Lee at an SIFM concert last season, has been invited back as a soloist in an intriguing program of piano music from around the world.

This season, SIFM is focusing on the international nature of music and performers, and Mr. Dugan has chosen a program that reflects the universality of great composers. So, in addition to the familiar German and Austrian works guests will hear, the pianist will perform music from Brazil, Poland, Britain, Norway, France and Argentina.

While Mr. Dugan has a busy performing schedule, he also teaches piano at Juilliard, his alma mater, and this year is the guest host of NPR’s music series “From the Top.”

Join SIFM in the splendid acoustics of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church for this event. The recital and bountiful reception is free to the public with goodwill offerings at the door always gratefully accepted.