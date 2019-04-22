Easter eggstravaganza!

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTOS Eggcited kids hunted for 1428 eggs on Easter Sunday.

The annual Easter egg hunt returned to the Island on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. sharp after getting rained out Saturday. The Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary welcomed kids up to age 8 to hunt for eggs at Fireman’s Field, located on the corner of Cartwright and Burns roads.

Most “eggs found” winners:

Ages 1-2: Maya Collaze, 65 eggs; Ben Feil, 73 eggs.

Ages 3-4: Ryleigh Sanwald, 57 eggs; Graham Ronzoni, 75 eggs.

Ages 5-6: Amara Goodale, 60 eggs; Jackson File, 67 eggs.

Ages 7-8: Dorothy Krizelman, 26 eggs; Ryan Sanwald, 39 eggs.