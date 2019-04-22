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Around the Island

Easter eggstravaganza!

By Jade Eckardt

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTOS Eggcited kids hunted for 1428 eggs on Easter Sunday.

The annual Easter egg hunt returned to the Island on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. sharp after getting rained out Saturday. The Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary welcomed kids up to age 8 to hunt for eggs at Fireman’s Field, located on the corner of Cartwright and Burns roads.

Most “eggs found” winners:

Ages 1-2: Maya Collaze, 65 eggs; Ben Feil, 73 eggs.

Ages 3-4: Ryleigh Sanwald, 57 eggs; Graham Ronzoni, 75 eggs.

Ages 5-6: Amara Goodale, 60 eggs; Jackson File, 67 eggs.

Ages 7-8: Dorothy Krizelman, 26 eggs; Ryan Sanwald, 39 eggs.

August Zahn only collected green eggs.

After getting rained out on Saturday the hunt kicked off on its rain date of Easter Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Who needs a basket when you can fill up a dump truck?

The Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary welcomed kids up to age 8 to hunt for eggs at Fireman’s Field.

A rainy weekend didn’t stop the kids from having a blast.

Egg hunters were in age groups of 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and 8.

 