Easter eggcitement!

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Kids had tons of fun at last year's egg hunt.

What’s hoppening for Easter on Shelter Island

SIFD Easter egg hunt: The annual Easter egg hunt returns to the Island on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. sharp. The Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary welcomes kids up to age 8 to hunt for eggs at Fireman’s Field, located on the corner of Cartwright and Burns Roads.

The egg hunt will award prizes to boys and girls of all age groups for finding the most eggs. The rain date is Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

Islanders can support the tradition by making donations at Shelter Island Fire Department collection containers at various businesses around the Island.

Easter egg hunt at the Senior Activity Center: Seniors and children ages 3 to 7 can get in the spirit at the Senior Activity Center’s Easter egg hunt on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30 to noon. The Center will provide refreshments, snacks and candy. Call to register, 631-749-1059. The center is located at 44 South Ferry Road.

Island treats: We asked three local vendors what they offer this Easter.

Cornucopia Gift Shop: Freshly made chocolate bunnies

“I have all of the chocolate made up in Ronkonkoma fresh every Easter, so you know it hasn’t been sitting for six months,” said owner Mary Lou Eichhorn.

27 W. Neck Road, (631) 749-0171.

Shelter Island Florist: Orchids and potted plants

“Orchids are always very popular for Easter and we have a lot of potted plants, too, but everything is going fast,” said owner Becky Smith.

57 N. Ferry Road, (631) 749-2264.

Shelter Island Pharmacy: Easter basket goodies

On Thursday the Pharmacy was still fully stocked with stuffed animals, egg-coloring kits, bunnies and chocolate eggs — everything the Easter Bunny needs to fill baskets.

19 Grand Avenue, (631) 749-0445.