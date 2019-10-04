Dering Harbor report

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

The Dering Harbor Village Architectural Review Board unanimously approved two applications from Charles Modica of 27 Harbor Lane at a April 6 meeting.

The first application was to renovate the main dwelling. The second was to reconstruct a swimming pool on the property.

According to William Cummings of Cummings Design, the plans call for painting the building white and adding board and batten shutters. The roofs will be done with cedar shingles and copper. The copper will be used on a dormer over the kitchen. A complete set of drawings and photos was presented.

Board member Bridg Hunt recommended that the owner investigate using fire resistant cedar shingles for fire safety.

“This is not a requirement, but a safety recommendation,” Mr. Hunt said.

Builder Dennis Corcoran said that he would look into acquiring that type of shingle.

Cummings went on to explain that he wants to enclose the front porch and replace all gutters with copper ones.

When asked by board member Stephanie Deutsch if the proposed lamppost would shine light on neighbors properties, she was told by Cummings that gaslight will be used. Board members liked that idea.

The second application for the swimming pool reconstruction called for a two-foot longer pool and a hot pool in the pool. The new pool would have bluestone patio around it. A four-foot wire fence surrounding the pool (as required by law) would be screened with indigenous vegetation, Cummings explained.