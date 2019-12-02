Weather Service: Snow this morning followed by sleet, freezing rain

Snow is in the forecast for later this morning, followed by freezing rain, sleet and heavy winds this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS says to expect between one and three inches of snow to fall on Shelter Island, mostly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a high temperature near 36 degrees. An east wind at 16 to 21 mph, and gusting as high as 32 degrees, will make it feel between 15 and 20 degrees.

The rain is not expected to subside until after midnight, but temperatures will likely climb into the mid-40s on Wednesday, according to the NWS.