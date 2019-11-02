Weather Service: Cloudy Monday

Monday will be a cloudy day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of 35 degrees. A northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph will make temperatures feel more like the mid-20s.

Tonight it will remain cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 25. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, bringing wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees.

Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday sometime before 2 p.m., the NWS predicts, turning to rain and sleet later in the day, with snow accumulation of between 1 and 3 inches.