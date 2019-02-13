Single car accident on North Ferry Road

A vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on North Ferry Road just south of West Neck Road at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday afternoon resulting in a possible injury to the driver who was transported by Shelter Island EMTs to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH).

Police said John Kimmelmann, 51, of Shelter Island was southbound on North Ferry Road and accelerated into a curve near West Neck Road swinging wide onto the ice- and snow-covered shoulder. He lost control of his vehicle, a 2016 black Audi that slid into a stone pillar causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Mr. Kimmelmann reported minor pain that prompted ambulance workers to take him to ELIH to be checked, according to police.

Police subsequently issued two tickets to Mr. Kimmelman — one for speed not reasonable and prudent and the second for moving from his lane unsafely, according to Police Chief Jim Read.

Shelter Island Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and Mr. Kimmelmann’s vehicle was hoisted onto a flatbed truck.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for about 20 minutes and then delayed further while oil from the vehicle was cleaned up from the roadway