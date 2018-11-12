Weather Service: A bright and chilly Tuesday

The string of bright, chilly days on Shelter Island will continue on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be sunny, with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, but the wind from the northwest at 5 to 7 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 28 degrees.

The wind will shift to the southwest at 7 to 14 mph, bringing wind chill values of 20 to 25 degrees.