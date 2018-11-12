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Weather Service: A bright and chilly Tuesday

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MARTIN BURKE PHOTO First light Tuesday over West Neck Bay.

The string of bright, chilly days on Shelter Island will continue on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be sunny, with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, but the wind from the northwest at 5 to 7 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 28 degrees.

The wind will shift to the southwest at 7 to 14 mph, bringing wind chill values of 20 to 25 degrees.