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Education

Donut party for the kindergarten

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO Shelter Island School’s kindergarten students won a Donut Party as a thank you from the PTSA for being the class with the biggest PTSA memberships recorded in a recent drive. Front row, Eduardo Perez, Jose Rodriguez, Anthony Rando, Jackson Surerus, Larkin Morehead and Marco Shields. Back are Fernando Carvajal, Tennessee James and Mia Davlianidze.