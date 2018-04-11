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Around the Island

Around the world with The Reporter

By Reporter Staff

STOCK PHOTO
Islanders share photos of their travels with The Reporter.

BETTY DISCH PHOTO
Betty and Pete Disch brought the Reporter with them on their vacation to Scotland and Ireland.

 

COURTESY PHOTO
The Reporter traveled all the way to the Olympic Stadium in Athens with fellow Islanders. From left, Suzanne Louer, Brian Westervelt, Brenda Bergman, Mary Faith Westervelt, Cathy Driscoll, Elaine Clifford, Patrick Clifford, Bob Fredericks, Nancy Fredericks and Glenn Whelpley.