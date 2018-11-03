3 on 3 basketball tourney is back this weekend
One of Shelter Island’s most beloved annual sporting events will be back in action this Saturday, November 24.
The Theinert 3-on 3 basketball tournament kicks off at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Teams of three compete in spirited action to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch.
Registration check-in and shoot-around is from 1 to 2 p.m. According to organizer Jimbo Theinert, the tournament is expecting to have up to a dozen teams, in a double elimination format.
Islanders are encouraged to form a team — one high school student, one female player and any ringers you can sign up — and hit the floor on Saturday.
Any players who are looking to register as individuals can do so at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
To register, go to rememberourjoes.com.
Registration of teams is $150. For fans, a suggested donation for admission is $10. Merchandise — including T-shirts — will be available at the gym for purchase.