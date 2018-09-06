What’s happening: September 6, 2018

A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

This week

DECADE OF DIALOGUES

Celebrate 10 years of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library during A Decade of Dialogues. The cocktail party fundraiser will take place at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 7. Tickets are $95 and include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Robert Krulwich will be in attendance as a special guest. Tickets are available for purchase at the Library.

FRIENDS OF TREES

Do you love trees? Shelter Island Friends of Trees is holding its annual meeting on Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Havens Barn. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served after the meeting.

SAVING SEA TURTLES

Kids can learn about helping sea turtles during a special presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation about rescuing cold and stunned sea turtles. The event will take place on Sunday, September 9, at 2 p.m. at the Mashomack Preserve Visitors Center. What happens to sea turtles when the water cools too quickly? These cold-blooded critters can get hypothermia in the cool waters surrounding Long Island and guests can learn more about this phenomenon as well as how to help rescue endangered sea turtles. Pre-register by calling (631) 749-4219 or at mashomackpreserve@nature.org. Located at 79 South Ferry Road.

Next week

BEACH CLEAN-UP

On Saturday, September 15, a beach clean-up taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them.

PERMACULTURE CLASS

Sylvester Manor offers a workshop on permaculture and regenerative design and creating a resilient agro-ecology on Saturday, September 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $50.

Coming Up

LWVSI COCKTAIL PARTY

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is hosting its annual cocktail party on Sunday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone and will feature Shelter Island School Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn. Invitees include all town elected officials and school board members. The event will take place at the home of Nancy Jaicks at 100 S. Midway Road. No fee, donations appreciated.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead in late October. The play tells the tale of seemingly perfect young Rhoda Penmark who lives in a small southern town. Although she’s sweet and cute, her mother’s uneasy feeling about her grows when she suspects that Rhoda has killed a classmate who won an award she desired. It then becomes a tale of family secrets with a gory end. “Bad Seed” is on stage on Saturday, October 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.