What’s happening: September 20, 2018

A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor is offering a workshop about seed saving and variety improvement on Saturday, September 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. Have you ever wanted to conserve seed of your favorite varieties on your farm or garden or learn how to improve a variety to thrive in your local environment? Join the Organic Seed Alliance and farmers at Sylvester Manor and learn basic plant breeding and seed stewardship skills through classroom and field-based interactive activities. This workshop is designed for market and CSA growers, hobby farmers, and experienced gardeners. Suggested donation of $10.

MEMBERS MEET

The Hay Beach Association is holding its annual fall members’ meeting and luncheon at the Flying Goat on Sunday, September 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Members who haven’t paid in advance can pay the $35 per person entry fee at the door.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Kids will love the ice cream social at Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. Ice cream and other sweet treats will be provided.

ARTIST TALK

An artist talk at the Shelter Island Library will take place on Thursday, September 27, at 7 p.m. Artist August Mosca lived here until his death in 2003 and there is a great deal of his work that hasn’t been shown here. Linda Betjeman will speak about the artist’s life and work, which is on view in the Community Room during September.

BEANS, WHALERS AND GHOSTS

The saga of a can of beans, a whaler and a ghost ship is being presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society at Havens Barn on Saturday, September 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come listen to Dr. Frank Turano share the tale of Captain James Buddington and the crew of the George Henry when they happened upon the eerily abandoned HMS Erebus. Refreshments will be provided, $8 donation suggested.

Next week

PADDLE MASHOMACK POINT

Paddlers will love the Mashomack Point paddle on Saturday, September 29. The event is open to adults and children ages 12 and up who will explore the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge in canoes and kayaks from 9 a.m. to noon. $45 for a boat includes all necessary equipment. Rain date is Sunday, September 30, at 9 a.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

LWVSI COCKTAIL PARTY

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is hosting its annual cocktail party on Sunday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone and will feature Shelter Island School Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn. Invitees include all town elected officials and school board members. The event will take place at the home of Nancy Jaicks at 100 S. Midway Road. No fee, donations appreciated.

Coming Up

VIOLIN AND PIANO CONCERT

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Jolente de Maeyer on violin and Nikolaas Kende on piano in performance on Sunday, October 7 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donation appreciated.

FALL FOLIAGE TRUCK TOUR

A fall foliage truck tour offers guests a tour of Mashomack’s fields and forests on Saturday, October 20, at 10 a.m. The tour is open to adults and children ages 12 and up.

OYSTER TASTING AND MUSIC

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual oyster event takes place in Havens Barn on Saturday, October 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will have oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, a cheese truck and crudites, live music by Tom & Lisa and Friends and local oyster memorabilia on display. Tickets are $60 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead in late October. The play tells the tale of seemingly perfect young Rhoda Penmark who lives in a small southern town. Although she’s sweet and cute, her mother’s uneasy feeling about her grows when she suspects that Rhoda has killed a classmate who won an award she desired. It then becomes a tale of family secrets with a gory end. “Bad Seed” is on stage on Saturday, October 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.