What’s happening: September 13, 2018

A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

This week

LIFE TRANSITIONS

“Navigating Life Transitions with Resilience and A Creative Mindset” will be the topic at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. Developing resilience and a creative mind set are key strategies for navigating transitions. In this experiential workshop, Jeanne Marie Merkel, Certified Life and Transition Coach, will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The book “After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upend the Business of Reform,” is the topic at Friday Night Dialogues on September 14 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Business Journalist Andrea Gabor’s new book on school reform argues that Bill Gates, Eli Broad and other leaders of the reform movement have borrowed all the wrong lessons from business.

BEACH CLEAN-UP

On Saturday, September 15, a beach clean-up taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them.

SILVER BEACH BLOCK PARTY

The Silver Beach Association (SBA) is holding its Annual Block Party and Barbecue on Saturday, September 15, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. All residents and friends are welcome. Guests are asked to bring their favorite appetizer, salad or dessert for eight people to share. The SBA will serve hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, ice cream, iced tea, water and watermelon. Bring your own chair and other beverages if desired. The rain date is Saturday, September 22. The party will take place on North Silver Beach Road.

PERMACULTURE CLASS

Sylvester Manor offers a workshop on permaculture and regenerative design and creating a resilient agro-ecology on Saturday, September 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $50.

SECRET AGENTS

Women secret agents of WWII will be the topic at Havens Barn on Saturday, September 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. During WWII, women secret agents of the British Special Operations Executive (SOE) infiltrated Nazi-occupied France and worked with the French resistance to disrupt and destroy vital enemy operations. Join Patricia Delgiorno as she discussed the integral role these courageous women played and the borders they crossed — geographic, gender and cultural — in carrying out their dangerous missions. Refreshments provided, $8 donation suggested.

Next week

ATTENTION BOWLERS!

A meeting for the men’s and ladies’ bowling league will take place on Wednesday, September 19, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Call Stephanie Tybaert at (631) 749-0457 or Stanley Beckwith at (631) 749-0993.

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor is offering a workshop about seed saving and variety improvement on Saturday, September 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Have you ever wanted to conserve seed of your favorite varieties on your farm or garden or learn how to improve a variety to thrive in your local environment? Join the Organic Seed Alliance and farmers at Sylvester Manor and learn basic plant breeding and seed stewardship skills through classroom and field-based interactive activities. This workshop is designed for market and CSA growers, hobby farmers, and experienced gardeners. Suggested donation of $10.

BEANS, WHALERS AND GHOSTS

The saga of a can of beans, a whaler and a ghost ship is being presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society at Havens Barn on Saturday, September 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come listen to Dr. Frank Turano share the tale of Captain James Buddington and the crew of the George Henry when they happened upon the eerily abandoned HMS Erebus. Refreshments will be provided, $8 donation suggested.

Coming Up

LWVSI COCKTAIL PARTY

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is hosting its annual cocktail party on Sunday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone and will feature Shelter Island School Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn. Invitees include all town elected officials and school board members. The event will take place at the home of Nancy Jaicks at 100 S. Midway Road. No fee, donations appreciated.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead in late October. The play tells the tale of seemingly perfect young Rhoda Penmark who lives in a small southern town. Although she’s sweet and cute, her mother’s uneasy feeling about her grows when she suspects that Rhoda has killed a classmate who won an award she desired. It then becomes a tale of family secrets with a gory end. “Bad Seed” is on stage on Saturday, October 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.