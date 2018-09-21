If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Sarah Gavan called to say she was delighted to correctly ID the beach wheelchair at Crescent Beach (see below) that provides access to the sand and water for those with mobility problems.

Second grader and What is that? follower William Marshall called and was also right on.

Annmarie Seddio wrote to us that her son, Nico, was a lifeguard this summer and helped many people, including his grandmother, Winifred Chipchase, use the beach wheelchair.

Cynthia Michalak correctly identified the photo on our Facebook page, adding, “What a great addition!”

Marijane Card, Gary Weems and Tom Speeches also weighed in with the correct answer.

The idea to help the elderly and people with disabilities enjoy the beach came from Joe Napolitano who, until this summer, couldn’t access the water because he uses a wheelchair.

But thanks to his request to Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr., Mr. Napolitano is becoming a regular at Crescent Beach.

Mr. Napolitano first saw a beach wheelchair in use in Brookhaven, prompting him to bring the idea to Mr. Card for Shelter Island. Mr. Card found money in his budget to purchase what he hopes will be the first of two beach wheelchairs.

He credits former Supervisor Jim Dougherty and retired Recreation Director Garth Griffin with supporting the effort.