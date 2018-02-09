What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Cynthia Michalak was the first to answer our question last week (see below) by writing: “The new benches at the fabulous new pavilion at Wades Beach.”

Fabulous is right, Cynthia. The Lions Club raised funds and the Highway Department employees built it. In addition, The Senior Citizens Foundation made a grant of $5,000 for teak benches, creating a new public space for older adults and those with disabilities to enjoy a day at the beach.

Giovanna Ketcham got her correct bid in early, as did Tom Speeches, Carleen Washington and Gary Weems.

Nancy DeMarco related a nice memory on our Facebook page: “I sat on that bench not too long ago.”