Weekly calendar: September 20, 2018

A weekly round-up of activities and events on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library. Terri Piccozzi (631) 379-4378.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Pilates, a Pilates mat class with Amy is offered at the Shelter Island Beach Club. Tuesdays, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Open to everyone. $10, cash only.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic is “Global Health Issues” with Dr. Nathanael Desire as the guest speaker. 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Peace Corps recount, Shelter Islander Frank Milano recalls teaching in Zaire in the 1980s. He’ll share stories of the country and his experiences teaching high school biology and chemistry in French. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Seed saving, Sylvester Manor is offering a workshop about seed saving and variety improvement from 1 to 5 p.m. Have you ever wanted to conserve seed of your favorite varieties on your farm or garden or learn how to improve a variety to thrive in your local environment? Join the Organic Seed Alliance and farmers at Sylvester Manor and learn basic plant breeding and seed stewardship skills through classroom and field-based interactive activities. This workshop is designed for market and CSA growers, hobby farmers and experienced gardeners. Suggested donation of $10.

Welcoming autumn, at Bass Creek is open to all ages from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and watch the sunset and the moon rise. The group will say goodbye to summer with a fire, drumming and an equinox ceremony. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Ice cream social, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m. Ice cream and sweet treats for kids.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Jane Austen book club, “Persuasion,” Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Artist talk, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Artist August Mosca lived here until his death in 2003 and there is a great deal of his work that hasn’t been shown here. Linda Betjeman will speak about the artist’s life and work, which will be on view in the Community Room for September.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Mashomack Point paddle, adults and children ages 12 and up are welcome to explore Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge in canoes and kayaks from 9 a.m. to noon. $45 for a boat includes all necessary equipment. Rain date is Sunday, September 30, at 9 a.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Fall crafting, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. Join Casey Fehn to create beautiful fall leaf votives. Registration is required, 12 person limit. $5.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Shakespeare, in community discussion at the Shelter Island Library at 12:30 p.m. Join writer Becky Cole to discuss “Pericles, Prince of Tyre.”

Can of beans, the saga of a can of beans, a whaler and a ghost ship is being presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society at Havens Barn from 4 to 6 p.m. Come listen to Dr. Frank Turano share the tale of Captain James Buddington and the crew of the George Henry when they happened upon the eerily abandoned HMS Erebus. Refreshments will be provided, $8 donation suggested.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

LWVSI cocktail party, the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is hosting its annual cocktail party on Sunday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone and will feature Shelter Island School Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn. Invitees include all town elected officials and school board members. The event will take place at the home of Nancy Jaicks at 100 S. Midway Road. No fee, donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

September 24: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

September 25: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 26: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

September 28: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 2: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 9: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

October 9: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 9: Planning board, 7 p.m.