This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The rock musical “Hair” opened in London.

Janis Joplin announced her intention to leave the American rock band Big Brother & The Holding Company in the fall of 1968 to go solo.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Yastrzemski won his second straight batting crown.

English actress Naomi Watts was born in Shoreham, Kent.

And on Shelter Island . . .

40 YEARS AGO

Views vary about golf course

An opening discussion about what the Heights Association should do with the Shelter Island Country Club, which it owned, had Shelter Island Heights residents split over whether to sell the site to the town or retain it.

It would be awhile before an agreement was finally reached for the town to acquire the property.

POSTSCRIPT: Currently, the country club leases the property from the town for $1 per year. The town has the responsibility for maintaining the club house, but not the golf course. Still, there are debates about just what the town should be paying for and what should be the club’s responsibility.

30 YEARS AGO

Town Board looks at recycling options

Remember the days of burying garbage in landfills? Thirty years ago landfills were required to be capped and the search for a better way to separate various materials for recycling became the norm.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, there are companies that will take all recyclables together and handle the separation process, asking only that wet garbage be separated by customers. And many Islander separate their own rubbish into categories and take them to the Recycling Center.



20 YEARS AGO

Town costing out Second Causeway project

Twenty years ago, the Town Board was determining the cost to shore up the Second Causeway so that a breach wouldn’t occur as a result of heavy weather that could cause flooding.

The Army Corps of Engineers was brought in and much of the work was slated to begin in October 1998.

POSTSCRIPT: The solution of using large rock formations held together with wiring is similar to the work to be done at the eastern side of Reel Point.

10 YEARS AGO

Volunteer Park development launched

Just 10 years ago, Island volunteers joined with a Public Works crew under the direction of then-Commissioner Mark Ketcham to begin work on Volunteer Park on Bridge Street.

It was no easy task, involving concrete work, electrical hookups, and site cleanup to bring the area into a condition for outdoor concerts and other events.

POSTSCRIPT: Today a new bathroom exists at Volunteer Park and plans are underway to replace a rotting bulkhead, one of four major capital projects to be undertaken in 2019.

j.lane@sireporter.com