Town Board meeting notes

Chris Tehan, who remained as a building inspector when Reed Karen came onboard in 2016, has been named senior building inspector by the Town Board with a bump in pay and responsibility for management of the department.

Mr. Karen retains the title of building inspector.

The appointment came at the Town Board meeting on September 7.

Food trucks



The Town Board doesn’t want to limit the use of food trucks around town and has no issue with ice cream trucks making their way around the Island, stopping street to street to sell their treats.

While board members discussed limiting food trucks from parking in any one space for more than 30 minutes, no one seemed inclined to create a registry of such vehicles.

Police Chief Jim Read told the board he thought there was no need for any regulation.