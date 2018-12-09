Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: Caroline Anderson Hoffmann

Caroline Anderson Hoffmann of Shelter Island, formerly of Babylon, died on Monday, August 20, 2018 at the Bristal Assisted Living in Sayville. She was 88 years old.

Born in West Babylon on March 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Gustav and Marion (nee Reese) Anderson.

Caroline is survived by her husband Charles J. Hoffmann; children George, Charles and Cynthia; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings Wilbur Anderson, Donald Anderson, Edward Anderson and sister-in-law Ann Westerlind. She was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore Anderson, Hobart Anderson, Robert Anderson, George Anderson and sister Marie Koncelik.

Funeral services took place on August 31 at the Calverton National Cemetery officiated by the Reverend John Moore.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation at PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.