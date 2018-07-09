Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Budd, Hughes

Alexander J. Budd

Alexander J. Budd of Shelter Island died on Friday, August 31, 2018. He was 97 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on September 4 at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Joanne Mary Cummings Hughes

Joanne Mary Cummings Hughes passed away in Dunedin, Florida on Friday, August 24, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joanne was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 4, 1945 to Cecelia and Thomas Cummings. She graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1963 and from Wyckoff Heights School of Nursing in Brooklyn.

She worked 33 years as a dedicated nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport where she met her future husband Gilbert Hughes. Joanne and Gil celebrated 52 years of marriage in April 2018.

In 1998, Joanne and Gil retired to Dunedin, Florida. The ultimate caregiver, Joanne worked part time, then volunteered at Palm Garden Nursing Home as long as her illness allowed.

She was known by her family and friends as a loving, caring person with a heart of gold, generous beyond words and knew no strangers. A true-blue, New York Yankee fan, Joanne will always remain as a bright light in the hearts of her loving family and her many, many friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband Gilbert, her loving children Colleen (Harry), Lori (Mike), Tommy (Tianna); cherished grandchildren Anthony Breese and Trent Hughes; caring sisters Maureen Smith (Karl) and Peg Cummings (Moe); several nieces, nephews, cousins and much-loved family pets.

A graveside service will be held at the Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, September 29 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice — for information, phone (727) 467-7423 — and cancer research.