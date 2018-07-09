Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Meet and greet

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Shelter Island Republican Committee, we invite you to a meet and greet at the Shelter Island Country Club’s Flying Goat restaurant on Saturday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The attendees will include our candidates for town justice, Mary-Faith Westervelt, and town assessor, Judith Lechmanski, as well as Supervisor Gary Gerth and Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams.

We are also delighted to announce that State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), running for reelection in the 1st District and United States Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will both be attending.

This will be a casual event, yet a wonderful opportunity to discuss the issues that we face together as a community. We hope to see you Saturday!

GARY BLADOS

Chairman, Shelter Island Republican Party

Change of date

To the Editor:

The New York Times had an excellent reminder in their paper dated August 28, 2018, called “Let’s Get New York to the Polls.”

I feel it is important because this year the New York State primaries are on a Thursday, not a Tuesday (see story, page 7). The election was originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 11. The explanation goes on to say that “it was changed amid concerns that the date coincided with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah and the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.”

I agree that this change may confuse voters and lower voter turnout, but I think that well-informed voters are smart enough to read the paper and listen to the news. So, bottom line, the primary is on Thursday, September 13. Voting is at the school, as usual, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mark your calendars.

HEATHER REYLEK

Chairwoman, Shelter Island Democratic Party