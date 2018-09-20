Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On September 16, Franklin Cerasoli Jr., 55, of Palm Beach, Florida was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, having an unregistered vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident where there was property damage. He was released on station house bail of $100 and given an appearance ticket to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court on a later date.

BAY CONSTABLE

On September 15, a caller on VHF 16 reported two adult and one young deer swimming across from Southold to SI in the area of buoy 11. She was concerned for their safety but by the time the bay constable arrived, they were just making landfall.

On September 16, Luis N. Vasquez of Roosevelt was ticketed for having porgies less than 9 inches off Shell Beach Point. Andres Velez of Bellerose was given a summons that day for undersize porgies off Shell Beach.

Ahmad Deek of New York City was ticketed on September 16 off Shell Beach for having two children in a boat underway not wearing personal flotation devices. Eric Moscahlaidis of New York City received a summons for having no anchor and line on his vessel off Crescent Beach. A warning was also issued for overloading the boat’s capacity (6) by 1 passenger.

ANIMAL CONTROL

On September 17, a deer caught in a fence was released in the West Neck area.

David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island was ticketed on September 8 for having an unlicensed dog and allowing his dog to injure another dog.

ACCIDENTS

On September 11, Kristine G. Marcello of Shelter Island was traveling eastbound on Smith Street when a deer ran out from a yard and into the driver’s quarter panel and door of her vehicle. No human injuries were reported.

On September 12, Debra M. Shack of Shelter Island was stopped at a stop sign at School and Smith Streets, then proceeded to make a left hand turn onto Smith Street. Her car collided with a vehicle operated by Ana G. Gomezsandoval of Shelter Island, which was traveling eastbound on Smith Street. Ms. Gomezsandoval was ticketed for operating with only a permit. No injuries were reported; damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 12, police investigated a report of gunshots in the Center and found a roofing company installing a roof. On September 13, in the Tarkettle area police found a boat washed up and secured it until it could be towed to a launch for removal.

Also that day, a kayak washed up in Ram Island; police secured in impound. That day a caller reported in the Center that someone had thrown garbage at her car. Police investigated and found raccoon paw prints on the vehicle.

On September 14 a Center caller reported being threatened. She was not requesting any police action at this time. That day, police conducted radar enforcement in the Center, issuing one verbal warning.

On September 15, a caller reported a loud party in the Center. The area was canvassed with no findings of noise.

On that date, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center, with no violations.

Loud music was reported on Ram Island that evening. Police investigated and found the noise level reasonable. The manager was notified and said there was a wedding reception that would be over at 11.

On September 16, an emotionally disturbed person was transported to Stony Brook CPEP for evaluation.

A Menantic caller reported a large animal had been walking through her yard and eating her plants. Upon investigation, deer tracks were found.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on September 17, issuing one warning.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on September 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Ten patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, one to Southampton.

ALARMS

A panic alarm was set off in a Dering Harbor residence on September 11. All external windows and doors were found to be locked, with no sign of criminal activity.