Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Zoltan Cantillo, 48, of Smithtown was arrested on September 3 for reckless operation of a vessel after operating a seaplane with propeller attached off Crescent Beach within 50 feet of a swim area.

Police had received a report that the seaplane was operating close to several swimmers, boaters and paddle boarders in the area, causing a danger to public safety. The defendant was released on an appearance ticket and $100 bail, with instructions to return to court at a later date.

On August 30, Reed J. Lightfoot, 34, of Shelter Island was stopped for speeding on North Menantic Road and subsequent to further investigation he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned at Justice Court and released on $500 bail with instructions to return to court on a later date.

On September 1, Miguel O. Caballero, 29, of Shelter Island was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana. He was issued a field appearance ticket and directed to appear at Justice Court at a later date.

Alexander W. King, 23, of New York City was arrested on September 2 subsequent to an accident investigation for driving while intoxicated. The defendant was held overnight, later arraigned before Justice Court and released on an appearance ticket directing his return at a later date. His vehicle, which was identified as being in two separate accidents prior to his arrest, was impounded pending the results of the accident investigations.

SUMMONSES

On August 31, Richard D. Vezzani of Mattituck was ticketed on South Menantic Road for having an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle. Later, Jessica R. Salgado of Flanders was given a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was ticketed that day for allowing a dog to run at large. The dog had run into a Center roadway and collided with a moving vehicle. Police inspected the dog for injuries after which it was taken to the veterinarian for observation.

BAY CONSTABLE

On August 29, James P. McAdams of Nesconset received a summons for operating a personal water craft in West Neck Harbor in violation of town code. On August 31, Arthur Dulik, Jr. of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands was ticketed in Dering Harbor for not carrying sufficient approved personal flotation devices (PFDs).

Matthew R. Kovner of Olivebridge received a summons for the same violation on September 2 in Coecles Harbor. Raymond J. Hulse, Jr. of Orient was ticketed that day in West Neck Harbor for having no PFDs for the two people on board.

Later, David W. Dutcher of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida was ticketed in the waters off Crescent Beach for being underway with a child under 12 aboard who was not wearing a PFD.

ACCIDENTS

On September 2, Erica R. Forman of Brooklyn was backing up on Hudson Avenue when her vehicle struck a pickup truck owned by Isaac Halpern of Shelter Island. There was damage to Ms. Forman’s vehicle in excess of $1,000; there was minor damage to the pickup. No injuries were reported.

Susan Bernstein of Avon, Connecticut was attempting to park in a Midway Road parking lot on September 2 when she unknowingly hit the accelerator causing her pickup truck to strike a parked car owned by Alexis Rich-Saladino of Medfield, Massachusetts. No injuries were reported; damage exceeded $1,000.

While aboard the South Ferry on September 2, a truck driven by Peter A. Maguire of Cutchogue rolled into a parked car driven by Brian L. Badertscher of Shelter Island, causing damage to the rear bumper of less than $1,000. No injuries were reported. Reed J. Lightfoot of Slidell, Louisiana was injured while operating a moped Sept 2 at a Menantic location; he refused medical attention.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 28, a marine unit went to the rescue of three youths in a raft who were observed being swept away by the wind and tide from Crescent Beach. The young people were returned safely to their parents’ boat anchored nearby.

The animal control officer released a baby deer stuck in a fence in Hay Beach on August 28. A caller reported young people sitting on a tennis court in the Center that night, possibly flying drones. Police spoke to one of the girls who explained that they were lying down looking at the stars.

On August 29, a caller reported that a car was speeding and cut him off at the traffic circle in the Center. Both cars were on the South Ferry at the time of the call. The caller was advised to call Southampton Police Department if the other vehicle continued to be operated erratically after the ferry reached North Haven.

On August 30, a caller reported a seagull with a broken wing in Hay Beach. Police responded and were unable to capture the bird but it was able to move on its own.

On August 31, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center and issued three verbal warnings for cellphone and electronic device use.

Police were contacted that date by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department Operation Shield and posted a watch on a sailboat in Dering Harbor for approximately two hours. Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center that day with no violations observed.

On September 3, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in West Neck. That afternoon, police and SIFD responded to a car fire at the recycling center. The fire was confined to the engine compartment and was extinguished by SIFD.

ALARMS

On August 28, a West Neck pool house alarm was set off by a painter; a caretaker was supposed to have turned it off remotely. Also that day a smoke detector was set off at a Center location while it was being cleaned. SIFD was on the scene.

On August 29, at a Hay Beach residence, a fire alarm was activated. SIFD Chief Reiter gained entry and searched, thereby determining the alarm was false.

On August 30, a burglar alarm went off at a Westmoreland home; the security company was able to confirm the correct password had been given.

A caller at a Center residence on September 1 reported a smell of propane gas due to the gas stove top being left on. Upon arrival, windows were open and the caller was outside. SIFD went through the residence and found little to no evidence of a gas smell.

On September 2, in Shorewood a garage smoke detector went off. SIFD confirmed it was a false alarm.

A garage smoke alarm on September 3 on Ram Island was found by SIFD to be a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to 10 calls for assistance and transported nine patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Klenawicus Airfield for transport via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 65 parking tickets this week.