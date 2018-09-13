Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island received a summons on September 8 for allowing a dog to run at large on Cove Way. John J. Garbato of Mastic was ticketed on September 8 for permitting unreasonable noise by lighting off fireworks on Congdon Road.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 4, a caller reported being bitten by a dog in the Center on September 2. Police provided the caller with the dog’s proof of vaccination and notified the Suffolk County Health Department.

Police conducted traffic control in the Heights on September 4 until the ferry line dissipated; one of the boats had needed a repair, causing a brief delay. Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on September 5 and observed no violations.

On September 5 a finder reported locating weapons while cleaning out a basement in Hay Beach. Police responded and retrieved/inventoried seven firearms for safekeeping and provided a receipt. On September 7, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center; no violations were observed.

A Ram Island caller on September 8 reported oyster cages had been cut open at her private dock.

On September 8, bay constables patrolled the paddle race, providing assistance to one entrant whose kayak had flipped.

That night a caller reported fireworks in the Tarkettle area. When police arrived, the subject had no fireworks left and was advised that fireworks are illegal in New York State.

On September 9, police responded to a hazardous condition in the Center; a large branch was on power lines. Police put up cones and notified the highway department to remove the limb and deploy barricades. PSEG and Cablevision were notified.

On September 9, a driver was pulled over in the Center for failure to maintain lane by driving over the center median. Officer conducted SFST Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and observed no indications of intoxication. The driver called for his partner to pick him up.

ALARMS

A Ram Island alarm was activated on September 4, indicating smoke in the master bedroom. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene and confirmed it was a false alarm.

On September 5, in Hay Beach, a front door alarm was accidentally activated by a caretaker.

That day a smoke alarm was set off in Menantic; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed it was false.

Also that day police were called to a smoke investigation in Hay Beach. Police removed a microwave and burnt sponge. SIFD was on the scene to ventilate. A fire alarm was set off in Ram Island by burnt food; SIFD was on the scene.

On September 6 a burglar alarm was set off in the Center by a motion detector. Police found an unlocked door, and no indications of criminal activity. They left a message for the owner.

On September 10 a fire alarm was set off in Dering Harbor; SIFD determined there was no problem.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) crews responded to calls for assistance on September 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 and transported eight patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person was assisted by SIEMS with a lift to a vehicle, with no injuries.