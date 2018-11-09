Shelter Island By the Numbers
215
Students are enrolled at Shelter Island School for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 classes for the 2018-19 year
984,000
Dollars Fire Commissioners hope to put forth as a budget for 2019
70
Years of service to the Shelter Island Fire Department by William Dickerson, who was recognized by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York
14,565
People visited the Shelter Island Library during the month of August
3:20
Sag Harbor resident Dan Kirrane’s time to finish first in the 19-mile Great Peconic Race Saturday in his canoe