Shelter Island By the Numbers

215

Students are enrolled at Shelter Island School for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 classes for the 2018-19 year

984,000

Dollars Fire Commissioners hope to put forth as a budget for 2019

70

Years of service to the Shelter Island Fire Department by William Dickerson, who was recognized by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York

14,565

People visited the Shelter Island Library during the month of August

3:20

Sag Harbor resident Dan Kirrane’s time to finish first in the 19-mile Great Peconic Race Saturday in his canoe