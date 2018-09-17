Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 20, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

The following defendants were also assessed a $93 state surcharge with each fine.

Gordon C. Cantley of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to speeding 45 in a 35 mph zone. He was fined $75.

Bryan A. Judge of Melville pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and paid $100.

Cheryl S. Sokolow of New York City pleaded guilty to cellphone use while driving and paid $100.

Mark L. Sotiridy of New York City pleaded guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation with a $20 fine and speeding 45 mph in a 40 mph zone with a $45 fine.

Pericles G. Stavridis of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and paid $100.

Jeffrey C. Stevens of Ladys Island, South Carolina pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. He was sentenced to time already served, with no fine plus a $205 state surcharge. The court ordered him to submit a DNA sample plus a $50 DNA data bank fee. Two 5-year stay-away orders of protection were issued for the victims. The charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree was covered by his guilty plea.

Scott Feierstein of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to a parking violation and paid $25 (no surcharge).

Kyle J. Gutman of Lloyd Harbor pleaded guilty to mooring without approval and paid $50 (no surcharge).

Benjamin M. Palm of Miami, Florida pleaded guilty to a charge of unreasonable noise and paid a $100 fine (no surcharge).

Catherine Ricketson of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to a parking violation and was fined $25 (no surcharge).

Twenty-eight cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 18 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, and 10 at the request of the court.