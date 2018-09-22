The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on September 10, 2018, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Marvin Alfaro of Central Islip pleaded guilty to fishing without a permit, which covered charges of vessel registration violation and undersized scup, and paid a fine of $25 (no surcharge).

The court issued an arrest warrant for Graeme A. Baker of Orient for charges of unlicensed operation, speeding, turn signal violation and no inspection certificate.

Costello Marine of Greenport pleaded guilty to exceeding the weight limit for a vehicle operated by Cesar A. Balcarcel and paid a $150 fine plus $93 surcharge.

Gustavo A. Chuc Rodriguez of Greenport pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving (which covered a registration violation) and was fined $107 plus $93 surcharge, and to a stop sign violation for which he was fined $25 plus $25 surcharge.

Ratiashvili Eros of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was fined $75 plus $93. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was covered by the plea.

Mynor A. Gomez Adan of Greenport pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, which covered a charge of no safety glass, and was fined $107 plus $93; a stop sign violation drew a fine of $25 plus $25 surcharge.

Elizabeth A. Lechmanski of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to a first offense of driving while intoxicated. Charges of imprudent speed, turn signal violation and breath test violation were covered by the guilty plea. The defendant was fined $500 plus $400 surcharge, as well as a 6-month license revoke, 12-month ignition interlock device and a 12-month conditional discharge.

A bench warrant was issued for Aidan L. Monti of Shelter Island on charges of imprudent speed and unlicensed aggravated operation in the 3rd degree, turn signal violation and possession of marijuana.

Remy Tree Inc. of Sag Harbor pleaded guilty to a stop-sign violation incurred by Elvin L. Ruiz and paid a fine of $25 plus $25.

James P. McAdams of Nesconset paid a $50 fine for violating the town code on personal watercraft.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: David S. Currie, Trent J. Firestine and Julie Katz, all of Shelter Island; and Alexander Munoz Villanueva of Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, and 13 at the request of the court.