Rev. Nancy Remkus to Preach at Union Chapel

The Reverend Nancy Remkus, interfaith/interspiritual minister from Sag Harbor, will preach at Union Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 9. Her sermon is entitled “To Everything There is a Season: Preparing for Fall.” This will be the closing service for Union Chapel’s 2018 season.

Nancy is an ordained interfaith/interspiritual minister and is a graduate of One Spirit Interfaith Seminary in Manhattan. She has been a guest speaker and song-leader at several houses of worship on the East End.

Music is a central force in Nancy’s life. A third-generation Sag Harbor native, her love of the area is evident in many of her songs. She was named Suffolk County Performing Artist of the Year in 1989 and has released four albums.

Nancy studied Music Therapy in college and taught music and guitar (among other subjects) at the Sag Harbor Elementary School. She helped create Morning Program at the school, bringing students, teachers, staff and parents together to begin each day with song. The program provided the school family with comfort and happiness during storms, tragedies and celebrations.

As a response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting, Nancy recently launched the Kids’ Community Peace Chorus. Through music, participants experience a sense of community and thereby spread a message of peace and inclusion. She is also a Children’s Literature Fellow at the Stony Brook Southampton writing program, combining nature and spiritual elements in her works for young readers. In addition, Nancy produces a monthly column for the Sag Harbor Express entitled “Home,” which celebrates the lives and talents of local residents.