New School Board member sworn in

Jason Lones was sworn in on Monday by Board of Education President Thomas Graffagnino to replace Elizabeth Melichar, who retired from her job with Eastern Suffolk BOCES in April and moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Lones will complete her term, extending from September 17, 2018 to May 21, 2019.

A researcher for Duke University, Mr. Lones also works for South Ferry. He and his wife Ebeth Wilson Lones moved to the Island in July 2017, but they have strong ties here, having spent time on the Island over a 20-year period. Their son, Wilson, is enrolled at Shelter Island School. Ms. Wilson works at the Shelter Island Historical Society.

In addition to Mr. Lones’ family, several colleagues from South Ferry were on hand for the swearing in, including President Cliff Clark, Chief Operating Officer Nick Morehead and his family.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Christine Finn announced that Todd Gulluscio, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel had been named to a National Interscholastic Association Executive Leaders Cohort, one of only 15 such leaders selected in the United States.

Mr. Gulluscio also presented Ms. Finn with the award for a School of Distinction from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. “It’s a most prestigious award, Mr. Gulluscio said. “To earn it, all our varsity teams must have a 90-plus average.”