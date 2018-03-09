Library marks 100th anniversary of the Foreign Policy Association

What would be your “strategic vision” for U.S. global engagement and our military? The Shelter Island Library is hosting a discussion of this topic in its popular “Great Decisions” series on Thursday, September 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Four alternatives are on the table for next week’s session, ranging from “unilateral preeminence, to multilateral leadership, restrained unilateralism, or assertive nationalism.”

Formed in 1918, following World War I, the Foreign Policy Association is celebrating its centenary this year. As Woodrow Wilson called on the Senate to make the world “safe for democracy,” a group of citizens formed the FPA to rally public discussion of what would be the best choice for American foreign policy: one based on ideals or one based on a narrower definition of American interests and world responsibilities. Faced with endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this question could not be more relevant to the United States today.

This is the third year of the FPA’s “Great Decisions” series on Shelter Island. Initiated by Shelter Island resident, Barbara Groves, who had participated in the program elsewhere, the discussions were embraced by Library Director Terry Lucas in collaboration with Jocelyn Ozolins, the reference librarian and director of adult programs.

Shelter Islander Kirk Ressler, a retired diplomat and State Department Officer, moderates the sessions and occasionally invites other Shelter Island residents, with experience on the topic under discussion, to answer questions from the audience and to share their perspectives on current developments. Lively discussions take place.

Other upcoming topics for 2018 include South Africa on September 20 and Global Health Issues on October 11. Open to all. Refreshments are served. For more information please call Jocelyn Ozolins at (631) 749-0042, ext. 108.

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Great Decisions Participants