Island preps for 9/11 memorial service

Anyone old enough to remember September 11, 2001 can tell you where they were when they first heard a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. They will recall the subsequent reports of a second plane hitting the complex that confirmed their fears that this was no accident, but an act of terrorism.That would be further confirmed as word spread of a plane being downed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a flight hitting the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Firefighters, police, ambulance service workers and volunteers responded to the sites where 2,996 people perished; 6,000 more were injured; and in subsequent years, many more were sickened and died from cancer and respiratory illnesses.

Every year on September 11 people gather to remember.

Shelter Island’s observance is at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Members of the Fire Department and other first responders are expected to gather with residents and likely some students from Shelter Island School to honor those lost on 9/11.

Father Peter DeSanctis will be offering prayers and others will remember the roles they played, as many of our local first responders went to New York City to help in the rescue and ultimate clean up of the site.

j.lane@sireporter.com