Island looks to Army Corps for Reel Point help

With November 10 the target date for Suffolk County to dredge the area around Reel Point that provides access to Coecles Harbor, Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. is awaiting word from Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) if the Army Corps of Engineers will move quickly to shore up the eastern side of the land mass that juts southward into Coecles Harbor.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. spoke with Mr. Zeldin who promised to push for a quick response from the Army Corps. An expert from that unit is expected to visit the site within the next couple of weeks, Mr. DeStefano said.

If the Army Corps is able to stabilize the eastern shore after the dredging, spoils from the dredge could be set in place.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Mr. DeStefano described the project for the Army Corps as “low hanging fruit,” meaning it should be a small and easy project.

“You’re one storm away from a breach” at Reel Point, Councilman Jim Colligan said, emphasizing the importance of moving as quickly as possible.

j.lane@sireporter.com