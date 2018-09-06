Island calendar: September 6, 2018

Shelter Island events and activities for the week of September 6, 2018.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a Second Language, Teri Piccozzi, Instructor, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Pilates, a Pilates mat class with Amy is offered at the Shelter Island Beach Club. Tuesdays, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Open to everyone. $10, cash only.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “U.S. Global Engagement and the Military,” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

A Decade of Dialogues celebrates 10 years of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. The cocktail party fundraiser will take place at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $95 and include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Robert Krulwich will be in attendance as a special guest. Tickets are available for purchase at the Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Sylvester Manor farm stand, open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28, 21 Manwaring Road.

Do you love trees? Shelter Island Friends of Trees is holding its annual meeting on Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Havens Barn. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served after the meeting.

Coloring and coffee, for adults at the Shelter Island Library at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while you color away your stress. Coloring templates and colored pencils provided.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Stories and crafts, for kids at the Shelter Island Library. Silly stories and crafting, 10 a.m.

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library Board Meeting. Library, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Save sea turtles, kids can learn about helping sea turtles during a special presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation about rescuing cold and stunned sea turtles. The event will take place on Sunday, September 9, at 2 p.m. at the Mashomack Preserve Visitors Center. What happens to sea turtles when the water cools too quickly? These cold-blooded critters can get hypothermia in the cool waters surrounding Long Island and guests can learn more about this phenomenon as well as how to help rescue endangered sea turtles. Pre-register by calling (631) 749-4219 or at mashomackpreserve@nature.org. Located at 79 South Ferry Road.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Bingo mania, How lucky do you feel? Come find out during a fun bingo session. Library, 2:30 p.m.

Poetry group, Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable. Library, 4 p.m.

Book club, at the Shelter Island Library at 5 p.m. “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” by Daniel James Brown recounts the story of the University of Washington crew team, nine working-class boys who defeated not only the elite teams of the East Coast and Britain, but also Hitler’s rowing team.

Astronomy lecture, at the Shelter Island Library at 6:30 p.m. NASA Solar System Ambassador and Montauk Observatory Astronomer, William Francis Taylor, will present a lively, illustrated talk about the constellations, planets and other celestial objects that are visible in the fall sky over Long Island and how to identify them. Weather permitting, he will set up a telescope and present a guided tour of the night sky. Free. Register by calling (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Kid fun, Dress for a mess! Spend time with your child playing in multiple sensory and tactile stations. Library, 11:15 a.m.

Ted Talk, Visit the library after school for a viewing of a Ted Talk. Open your mind to new thought-provoking discussions and ideas. Library, 3 p.m.

Imagery for relaxation, Shelter Island Library, 5:30 p.m. Guided Imagery is a gentle but powerful technique that focuses and directs the imagination in proactive and positive ways. Join Loretta Dalia, LMT, from the Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, to learn simple relaxation techniques to help reduce tension and manage daily stress. To reserve a seat call (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Character crafting, Cube Crafts are DIY projects with everyone’s favorite pop culture characters, Library, 2:30 p.m.

Knitting club, at the Library at 5 p.m.

Life transitions, “Navigating Life Transitions with Resilience and A Creative Mindset,” Shelter Island Library, 6:30 p.m. Developing resilience and a creative mind set are key strategies for navigating transitions. In this experiential workshop, Jeanne Marie Merkel, Certified Life and Transition Coach, will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Friday Fun, Battle with friends on a Wii-U to reign supreme in Super Smash Bros and other Wii Games. at 2:30 p.m. at the Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, “After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upend the Business of Reform,” at 7 p.m. Business Journalist Andrea Gabor’s new book on school reform argues that Bill Gates, Eli Broad and other leaders of the reform movement have borrowed all the wrong lessons from business. At the Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Beach cleanup, form 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stories and crafts, for kids at the Shelter Island Library. Silly stories and crafting, 11 a.m.

Film screening, “A Footnote in Ballet History” at the Shelter Island Library at 2 p.m. Prima Ballerina Magda Saleh, who grew up in Cairo, danced with the Bolshoi Ballet. Her story is told in the documentary directed by Hisham Abdel Khalek (produced by H & O Productions). The film explores the flowering of ballet in Egypt during the Cold War. Ms. Saleh and two of her classmates will be there to answer questions after the film.

Permaculture and regenerative design, a workshop on creating a resilient agro-ecology. 2 to 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $50. To register visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Mystery book club, at Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m. “Magpie Murders,” by Anthony Horowitz.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “South Africa’s Fragile Democracy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Peace Corps recount, Shelter Islander Frank Milano recalls teaching in Zaire in the 1980s. He’ll share stories of the country and his experiences teaching high school biology and chemistry in French. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Welcoming autumn, at Bass Creek is open to all ages from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and watch the sunset and the moon rise. The group will say goodbye to summer with a fire, drumming and an equinox ceremony. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

September 7: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 8: Village of Dering Harbor board meeting, 9 a.m., Village Hall.

September 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 11: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

September 11: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 11: Planning board, 7 p.m.

September 18: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 19: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

September 24: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

September 25: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 26: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.